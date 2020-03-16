Analysts Set Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Target Price at €15.25

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €14.36 ($16.69).

LHA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays set a €12.70 ($14.77) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($15.81) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.10 ($12.91) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

LHA stock traded down €0.74 ($0.86) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €8.66 ($10.07). 27,433,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.07. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €8.87 ($10.31) and a 52-week high of €22.70 ($26.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and a PE ratio of 2.98.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.