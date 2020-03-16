Analysts Set Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Target Price at $78.29

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.29.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Freshpet in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,365,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,362,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,526,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,272,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,198,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 397.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 720,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,568,000 after purchasing an additional 575,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,054,000 after purchasing an additional 44,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT traded down $15.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.78. 1,049,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,813. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -729.55 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.40. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.95 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

