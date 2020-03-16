ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 106.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering lowered ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities lowered ARC Resources from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.36.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of ARC Resources stock traded down C$0.54 on Monday, hitting C$2.91. 5,190,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,256. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$2.81 and a one year high of C$9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.