ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$7.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$6.50. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 140.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.36.

Shares of TSE:ARX traded down C$0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching C$2.91. 5,190,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -36.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.63. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.81 and a 12-month high of C$9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

