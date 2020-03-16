Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price cut by analysts at MKM Partners from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ACB. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Pi Financial set a C$2.00 price objective on Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.73.

Aurora Cannabis stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.99. 9,199,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,820,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.96. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$0.87 and a 1-year high of C$13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -0.76.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$56.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.58 million. Research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

