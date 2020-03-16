Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $22.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.46. 374,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,727. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $125.86 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

