Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.80 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$2.50. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 95.12% from the company’s previous close.

BTE has been the topic of several other reports. Laurentian cut their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.07.

BTE traded down C$0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,299,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,195. The company has a market cap of $285.86 million and a PE ratio of -18.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.41 and a 1-year high of C$3.13.

In other news, Director Trudy Marie Curran purchased 29,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$284,794.20.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

