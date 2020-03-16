Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$1.50 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of C$4.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 130.77% from the company’s current price.

BIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$1.60 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$1.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$1.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.74.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

TSE BIR traded down C$0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,252,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,694. The company has a market capitalization of $242.00 million and a PE ratio of -2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.65 and a 12 month high of C$4.00.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.