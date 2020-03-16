Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) PT Lowered to C$0.25 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.75 to C$0.25 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Bonavista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James set a C$0.50 target price on shares of Bonavista Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$0.45 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bonavista Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$0.78.

TSE BNP traded down C$117,461.84 on Monday, reaching C$0.17. 487,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,147. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.52. Bonavista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

