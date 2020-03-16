Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brightsphere Investment Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Brightsphere Investment Group posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brightsphere Investment Group.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 1,914.29% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $207.40 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BSIG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Brightsphere Investment Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightsphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

Brightsphere Investment Group stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.05. 1,075,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,132. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $511.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

In related news, CEO Guang Yang purchased 50,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,510.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,510.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

