Brokerages Expect Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) will announce sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the lowest is $1.72 billion. Michaels Companies reported sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full year sales of $5.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Michaels Companies.

MIK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Michaels Companies by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

NASDAQ MIK traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,209,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,978. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25. Michaels Companies has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $350.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.13.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

