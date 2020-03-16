Brokerages Set Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Target Price at $82.08

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,606,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,263,000 after acquiring an additional 24,013 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,364,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,384,000 after acquiring an additional 347,508 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,969,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,091,000 after acquiring an additional 62,742 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,457,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,552,000 after acquiring an additional 25,397 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,439,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,091,000 after acquiring an additional 69,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $6.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.01. 2,059,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,413. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.