CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Cut to C$32.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 44.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAE. CIBC raised their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CAE from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on CAE from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.88.

CAE traded down C$5.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$22.14. 1,168,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.17. CAE has a one year low of C$21.98 and a one year high of C$42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.31.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$923.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$960.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

