Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.40 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 105.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CFW. BMO Capital Markets cut Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cormark reduced their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.25 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$0.92.

Shares of TSE CFW traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,558. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of C$0.17 and a 1 year high of C$3.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.15.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

