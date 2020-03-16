Canaccord Genuity Lowers CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Price Target to C$3.50

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.75 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

CWX stock traded down C$0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting C$3.53. 312,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.07 million and a P/E ratio of 19.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.41. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$3.11 and a 1 year high of C$5.71.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

