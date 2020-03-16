Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Raised to Outperform at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$110.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$126.00. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s current price.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. CSFB set a C$97.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$117.14.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down C$11.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$95.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,423,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,270. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$92.01 and a 12-month high of C$127.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$120.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$119.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,295 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$752,424.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$785,772.60. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.79, for a total transaction of C$395,666.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274 shares in the company, valued at C$32,822.46. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,451 shares of company stock worth $427,559 and have sold 25,798 shares worth $3,100,524.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

