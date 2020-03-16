Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Raised to Outperform at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$110.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$126.00. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s current price.
CNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. CSFB set a C$97.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$117.14.
Canadian National Railway stock traded down C$11.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$95.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,423,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,270. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$92.01 and a 12-month high of C$127.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$120.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$119.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66.
Canadian National Railway Company Profile
Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.
