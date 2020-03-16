Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$52.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.67.

Shares of CNQ stock traded down C$5.41 during trading on Monday, reaching C$14.44. 18,268,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,750,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion and a PE ratio of 4.28. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$14.15 and a twelve month high of C$42.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.49.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.07, for a total transaction of C$1,051,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,167,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,111,568.18. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$30.10 per share, with a total value of C$301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,098 shares in the company, valued at C$2,802,249.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,907.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

