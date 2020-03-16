Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Downgraded to “In-Line” at Evercore

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) was downgraded by stock analysts at Evercore from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$30.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$47.00. Evercore’s target price points to a potential upside of 107.76% from the stock’s previous close.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$45.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.67.

Shares of TSE CNQ traded down C$5.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$14.44. The company had a trading volume of 18,268,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,750,167. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$14.15 and a one year high of C$42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion and a PE ratio of 4.28.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Michel Cusson Réal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.18, for a total transaction of C$210,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 687,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,998,834.36. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.55, for a total value of C$1,350,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,452,721.90. Insiders have sold a total of 127,500 shares of company stock worth $5,308,907 in the last quarter.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

