Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 86.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.67.

Shares of CNQ stock traded down C$5.41 on Monday, reaching C$14.44. 18,268,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,750,167. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$14.15 and a 1 year high of C$42.57.

In other news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.55, for a total value of C$1,350,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,452,721.90. Also, Senior Officer Michel Cusson Réal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.71, for a total transaction of C$203,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 707,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,802,406.42. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,907.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

