Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$322.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$345.00. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.21% from the stock’s previous close.

CP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$353.00 to C$329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$350.00 to C$370.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$357.00 to C$380.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$365.00 to C$380.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$338.33.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP stock traded down C$38.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$263.49. The company had a trading volume of 579,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,089. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$254.00 and a 12 month high of C$365.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$343.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$321.33. The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.64 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3499991 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Stanley Scott Macdonald purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$288.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$288,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$788,560.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.