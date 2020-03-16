Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$322.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$345.00. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.21% from the stock’s previous close.
CP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$353.00 to C$329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$350.00 to C$370.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$357.00 to C$380.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$365.00 to C$380.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$338.33.
Shares of CP stock traded down C$38.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$263.49. The company had a trading volume of 579,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,089. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$254.00 and a 12 month high of C$365.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$343.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$321.33. The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04.
In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Stanley Scott Macdonald purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$288.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$288,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$788,560.50.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.