Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target Cut to C$0.80 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.25 to C$0.80 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CJ. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cardinal Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cardinal Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$0.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.44.

Cardinal Energy stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.50. 859,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,126. The company has a market cap of $69.30 million and a P/E ratio of 0.91. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.46 and a twelve month high of C$3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.28.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

