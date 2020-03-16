Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial set a C$9.50 price target on Cervus Equipment and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cervus Equipment from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

CERV stock traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$5.79. 15,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,764. Cervus Equipment has a twelve month low of C$4.98 and a twelve month high of C$13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98.

Cervus Equipment Corporation engages in the sale, after-sale service, and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, and industrial equipment. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The Agricultural segment offers tractors, combine harvesting equipment, tillage, seeding, nutrient management and soil preparation machinery, sprayers, hay and forage equipment, material handling, integrated agricultural systems technology, precision agricultural irrigation equipment and supplies, lawn and garden tractors, compact utility tractors, zero-turn radius and front mowers, and utility vehicles; and associated implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, and other turf applications.

