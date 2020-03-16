Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Price Target Cut to C$6.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its target price decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Cervus Equipment alerts:

CERV traded down C$0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting C$5.79. 15,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64. Cervus Equipment has a 1 year low of C$4.98 and a 1 year high of C$13.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.40. The firm has a market cap of $90.58 million and a P/E ratio of 16.98.

Cervus Equipment Corporation engages in the sale, after-sale service, and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, and industrial equipment. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The Agricultural segment offers tractors, combine harvesting equipment, tillage, seeding, nutrient management and soil preparation machinery, sprayers, hay and forage equipment, material handling, integrated agricultural systems technology, precision agricultural irrigation equipment and supplies, lawn and garden tractors, compact utility tractors, zero-turn radius and front mowers, and utility vehicles; and associated implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, and other turf applications.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Cervus Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cervus Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.