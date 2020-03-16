Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 175.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,348,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,143,865 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.12% of Charles Schwab worth $682,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,280,000 after buying an additional 6,193,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,627,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,774 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,765,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,573,000 after purchasing an additional 942,749 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,539,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,483,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $15,448,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 593,753 shares of company stock worth $27,505,788. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.56. The company had a trading volume of 23,372,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,674,547. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average is $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

