Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at CIBC

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 172.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of CHR traded down C$0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$3.30. 2,008,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.29 million and a P/E ratio of 3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.04. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of C$3.25 and a 12-month high of C$8.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.69.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$338.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$349.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer James Bruce Peddle sold 11,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.27, for a total transaction of C$98,197.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,204 shares in the company, valued at C$506,157.08.

Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

