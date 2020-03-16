CIBC Lowers AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$10.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ACQ. Cormark increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$12.25 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.92.

Shares of AutoCanada stock traded down C$1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching C$6.87. 325,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,401. The company has a market capitalization of $217.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.21. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$6.09 and a 52-week high of C$15.45.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

