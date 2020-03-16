CIBC Lowers AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$10.00

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2020

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ACQ. Cormark increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$12.25 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.92.

Shares of AutoCanada stock traded down C$1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching C$6.87. 325,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,401. The company has a market capitalization of $217.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.21. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$6.09 and a 52-week high of C$15.45.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Analyst Recommendations for AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ)

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit