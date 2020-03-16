Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.30-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $488-490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $487.45 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.06-0.08 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.67.

NASDAQ:COUP traded down $11.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,750,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,894. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $85.90 and a fifty-two week high of $178.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.19 and its 200-day moving average is $148.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.57 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $8,917,886.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,629,660.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $208,727.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,322.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,926 shares of company stock worth $30,754,792. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

