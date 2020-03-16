Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Lowered to C$2.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 133.64% from the company’s previous close.

CPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.91.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of CPG traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,099,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,031. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.06 and a 1-year high of C$6.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.91. The company has a market cap of $712.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.