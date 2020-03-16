Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Cut to C$0.25 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.75 to C$0.25 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Laurentian decreased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.25 to C$0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.73.

Shares of CR stock traded down C$0.04 on Monday, hitting C$0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 577,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.18 and a 52-week high of C$1.36.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$37,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 849,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$416,435.32. Insiders purchased 270,000 shares of company stock worth $130,230 over the last ninety days.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

