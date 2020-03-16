Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,419,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,226,000 after purchasing an additional 46,558 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,486,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,418,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,712,000 after acquiring an additional 141,174 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,030,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,900,000 after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Deere & Company by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 751,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,215,000 after acquiring an additional 55,465 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $166.65 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.98.

NYSE:DE traded down $18.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,606,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.20. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $128.09 and a 12-month high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

