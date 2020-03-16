Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Denny's alerts:

In other Denny’s news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $680,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,965 shares in the company, valued at $473,308.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENN stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.21. 929,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.17 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Featured Article: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.