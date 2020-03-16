Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 370,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,934,180.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.81.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $13.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.87. 4,812,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,990. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

