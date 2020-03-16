Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2020

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $348.93.

DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Longbow Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $30.31 on Wednesday, reaching $286.32. 1,085,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,647. The company has a fifty day moving average of $312.47 and a 200-day moving average of $280.01. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $381.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,263 shares of company stock worth $23,077,437 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Analyst Recommendations for Domino`s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit