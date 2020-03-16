Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $348.93.

DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Longbow Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $30.31 on Wednesday, reaching $286.32. 1,085,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,647. The company has a fifty day moving average of $312.47 and a 200-day moving average of $280.01. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $381.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,263 shares of company stock worth $23,077,437 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.