Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 27.50 ($0.36).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enquest to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Enquest to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 21 ($0.28) to GBX 40 ($0.53) in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enquest from GBX 36 ($0.47) to GBX 40 ($0.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

ENQ traded down GBX 1.58 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 8.48 ($0.11). 9,455,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,310,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.01, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $149.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99. Enquest has a 1 year low of GBX 15.26 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 30 ($0.39).

EnQuest PLC, an oil and gas development and production company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The company operates through North Sea and Malaysia segments. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, and Alma/Galia; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

