Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Short Interest Down 7.9% in February

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 785,300 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the February 13th total of 852,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

EXPO traded down $5.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,306. Exponent has a 1 year low of $54.38 and a 1 year high of $82.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.20 and its 200-day moving average is $69.92.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Exponent had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPO. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $132,073.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $592,465.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,526 shares of company stock valued at $5,615,855 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Sandler Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 288,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,159,000 after acquiring an additional 31,008 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 92.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.