Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Down 9.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)’s stock price was down 9.5% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $44.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as low as $33.25 and last traded at $34.49, approximately 48,898,156 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 28,003,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.12.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XOM. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.19.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,629 shares of company stock valued at $573,995 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.51. The company has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

