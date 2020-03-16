Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 269,800 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the February 13th total of 246,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDUS. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

In other Fidus Investment news, President Thomas Charles Lauer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $60,400.00. Also, insider Shelby E. Sherard acquired 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $71,876.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 173,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 25,100 shares of company stock worth $283,805 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Fidus Investment by 14.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 108.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 33.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FDUS traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.29. 486,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,440. The firm has a market cap of $184.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.99. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.85.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 62.86%. The business had revenue of $19.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.82%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

