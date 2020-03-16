FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Short Interest Update

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the February 13th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 896,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLIR. SunTrust Banks lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on FLIR Systems from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

FLIR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.38. 84,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.04. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.23. FLIR Systems has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $489.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.55 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

