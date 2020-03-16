General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research analysts have commented on GM shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from to in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:GM traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.00. 17,970,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,996,750. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average of $35.54. General Motors has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

