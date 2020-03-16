Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) Plans None Dividend of $0.15

Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Horizon Technology Finance’s previous None dividend of $0.10.

Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 89.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $10.84 on Monday. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $160.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 million. Research analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Compass Point upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Aegis upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.37.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

