Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the February 13th total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 496,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.72 per share, with a total value of $268,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,058 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.93 per share, with a total value of $120,846.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,300.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $732,925 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 152.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 46,972 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,381,000 after buying an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the third quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 272.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,452,000 after buying an additional 312,164 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group downgraded Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Shares of IBTX traded down $4.30 on Monday, reaching $29.48. 321,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,661. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.33. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $63.16.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.55 million. Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.