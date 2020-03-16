JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$43.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 135.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AC. CIBC lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$57.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on Air Canada and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$47.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.92.

Shares of Air Canada stock traded down C$7.14 during trading on Monday, reaching C$18.23. 8,199,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$15.65 and a 1-year high of C$52.71. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.54.

In related news, Senior Officer David Shapiro purchased 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.82 per share, with a total value of C$124,989.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,290.22.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

