Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Short Interest Update

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the February 13th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.97. 69,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.61. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $21.66.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.19). Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $883.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $2,641,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 811.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.