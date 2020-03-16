Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Short Interest Update

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the February 13th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ LAUR traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.97. 69,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.61. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $21.66.
Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.19). Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $883.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 811.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.
Laureate Education Company Profile
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
