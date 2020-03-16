Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB stock traded down $11.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.90. 7,722,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.03%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.39.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.