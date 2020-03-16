Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $23.90 on Monday, hitting $72.59. 14,741,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,083,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.57 and its 200 day moving average is $115.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.15.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

