Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $250.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lululemon Athletica traded as low as $138.29 and last traded at $138.98, with a volume of 4561934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.75.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

In related news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total value of $7,899,851.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,970 shares of company stock valued at $22,189,135 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,460,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,751,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $637,418,000 after purchasing an additional 26,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $303,559,000 after purchasing an additional 74,217 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $278,952,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,093,747 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,389,000 after purchasing an additional 78,484 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.30 and its 200-day moving average is $217.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

