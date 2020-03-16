Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,965,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 205,796 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.37% of Fortive worth $608,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $7.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,044,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.18. Fortive Corp has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $89.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.33.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $211,998.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,124.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $129,392.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen upgraded Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

