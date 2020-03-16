Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,432,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019,979 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.94% of NXP Semiconductors worth $691,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Boston Partners grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $576,116,000 after acquiring an additional 256,202 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,563,030 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after purchasing an additional 53,316 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $312,970,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,373 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $225,701,000 after purchasing an additional 83,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,738 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $140,843,000 after purchasing an additional 153,104 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.32.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $15.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,780,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $139.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.