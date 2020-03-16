Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $601.80 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,548,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,041,187 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $601,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.71. 44,152,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,876,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $140.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.57. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

