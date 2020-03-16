Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $602.79 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,862,930 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 88,935 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.42% of Netflix worth $602,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Netflix by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,757,000 after buying an additional 3,558,154 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 695.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $139,906,000 after buying an additional 457,098 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,602,776,000 after buying an additional 348,403 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 28,747.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 336,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded down $37.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $298.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,498,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,347,703. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $393.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $365.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.09. The stock has a market cap of $131.13 billion, a PE ratio of 72.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $446.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.78.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

